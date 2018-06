Manama - National Guard Director of Staff, Major General Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Khalifa received here today the Commander of Peninsula Shield Joint Force (PSJF) Major-General Waleed bin Falih Al-Zhaheri, and his accompanying delegation.





During the meeting, they discussed various topics of common interest, praising the PSJF's consolidated role in safeguarding the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States' frontiers.