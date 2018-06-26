Hodeidah - A field medical team of Arab Coalition Forces has provided therapeutic services for the families and children of the liberated and remote areas along the western coast of Yemen and worked to heal their wounds as a result of the actions of Houthi evil hands.





The medical team explained that field tours aim at providing medical and therapeutic services for women, children and the elderly who suffer from various chronic diseases in all remote areas in the western coast of Yemen as well as free medical care for them in their homes.





A number of people from the Governorate of Hodeidah who benefited from therapeutic services affirmed that the Arab Coalition has saved the population of liberated areas in the west coast from the crimes of Houthi militias and their terrorist practices against the Yemeni people.





These medical field tours are part of the humanitarian initiative to help peoples who could not go to hospitals, to ensure the safety and lives of civilians, and to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the violations of Houthi terrorist militias loyal to Iran.





These efforts also reflect the humanitarian approach of the Arab coalition countries and the desire to provide relief for the people in the liberated areas as well as field treatment for needy groups of patients and help them overcome difficult conditions imposed on them by the siege of Houthi militias.





The field medical teams of Arab Coalition Forces make every effort to provide medical support and treatment services for the people of the liberated areas in the Governorate of Hodeidah within their humanitarian and relief role in Yemen, extend assistance to needy patients, access them in their homes and places, and provide them with medicines.