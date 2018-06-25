Paris- France condemned today the firing of two ballistic missiles by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias towards Riyadh yesterday (Sunday).





The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the firing of ballistic missiles from Yemeni territory towards populated areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is unacceptable and threatens the stability of the region.





The statement added that these actions confirm the seriousness of the threat posed by the ballistic missiles proliferation throughout the region.





France called for the full implementation of the arms embargo under Security Council resolution 2216, an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of any external assistance to the Houthi militias.





The statement affirmed the support of France and its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to achieve a political settlement of the crisis in Yemen.