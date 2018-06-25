Riyadh- Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Acts Center today launched the Saudi Project to Dismantle Mines in Yemen (Masam) in the attendance of princes, ministers, senior officials, diplomatic corps members and international humanitarian organizations representatives.



At the outset of the reception party, the audience were briefed on the project through a documentary film.





Addressing the gathering, Advisor-Court Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, recalled that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has since its establishment provided a series of initiatives of charity and benevolence to sisterly and neighboring as well as friendly countries as per instructions of the Islamic religion.





Our brothers in Yemen have in particular come as priority of those enjoying Saudi assistance, a confirmation of the tight neighborhood, cultural, social, family and religious relations between the two Saudi and Yemeni peoples, he said.

Giving an account on the history, size of the landmines implanted by Houthi militias in Yemen as well as the human losses incurred, Al Rabeeah said that the authorities have so far found more than 600 landmines in the liberated areas in addition to 130,000 internationally embargoed anti-boat-and-vessel sea mines, out of them 40,000 in Maareb governorate and 16,000 in Meyon island.



According to Yemeni government reports, that since December 2014 to December 2016, as many as 1539 were killed or injured due to explosion of landmines, out of them more than 3000 were military servicemen in addition to civilians, women and children, with more than 900 of them inflicting lasting disability, KSRelief General Supervisor said. Later, the authorities counted more than 615 killed, out of them 101 children and 26 women and 924 injured, out of them ten children and 36 women, he said, adding that at the same period, 274 total loss or amputation cases, out of them 18 sight losses were reported.



He said that during only one year, the National Program for Landmines Clearance has computed a big number of victims and injuries, totaling 418 killed in the governorates of Aden, Luhaj, Abin and Taiz, and 1775 injured with 380 killed and 512 injured in the governorates of Al-Joaf and Maareb.





Unfortunately, these figures are much lower than the incidents actually occurred while the National Program for Landmines Clearance could not take care of or register.





Al Rabeeah explained that the Artificial Limbs Center in the governorate of Marib, affiliated to KSrelief installed 305 prostheses to more than 195 victims facing the risk of amputation of one of their parts. These mines target women and children who make up the majority of the victims. The center provided the necessary treatment and rehabilitation for a large number of the injured, who ranged in age from 12 to 72 years.





He added: «The number of patients who received treatment at the Limbs Center in Marib during the first and second stages until 24/6/2018 are eleven women, twelve children and 346 men, where the second stage continues to date. In addition, a number of cases receive care in general medical centers in Yemen and inside Saudi Arabia at the expense of»King Salman Humanitarian Aids and Relief Center". There is also a number of cases treated outside Yemen, including 13 in Sudan), 45 in Jordan and 106 in Jeddah including two children, bringing the total to 533.

Dr. Al Rabeeah confirmed that in the past three years, Saudi Arabia has provided more than eleven billion US dollars in aid to Yemen, including humanitarian and other in support of refugees, developmental economy, Central Bank of Yemen and other assistance. He said «MASAM» is one of several projects and initiatives provided by the Kingdom in order to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people in all regions and governorates. The Kingdom has undertaken to continue to implement these projects and initiatives so as to achieve Yemen's stability, development and well-being, and see as it was happy with its land and people, he added.





Concluding his speech, the General Supervisor of KSrelief extended thanks to and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for the great efforts they have made to help «King Salman Humanitarian Aids and Relief Center» to support the relief and humanitarian work in many countries in the world, and in Yemen in particular.

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Yemen Khalid Hussein Al-Yamani extended, on behalf of the Yemeni government and people, thanks to and appreciation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, for this important project to clear the Yemeni territories of landmines planted by the Houthi militias.





The Yemeni Foreign Minister lauded great efforts exerted by the KSrelief in Yemen.





He added that the Houthi militias caused a major humanitarian catastrophe, adding that planting landmines came to punish the Yemeni people and increase their suffering. He affirmed that this act is against the international humanitarian law and relevant conventions.





Al-Yamani stressed that the landmines and improvised explosive devices came directly from Iran or are developed in Yemen by Iranian experts, adding that the initial statistics highlighted that the Houthi militias have planted more than one million mines in different areas in the Yemeni territories which resulted in killing more than 693 and injuring 704, including 216 children and 72 women. He pointed out that planting landmines poses a challenge to Yemen's future.



The Yemeni minister disclosed that the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance launched by the KSrelief is a humanitarian active initiative.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO), Dr. Vladimir Kalashnikov addressed the party, saying that «We are meeting today for the sake of an important issue, the threat of landmines, especially those that have claimed the lives of many not only in Yemen, but also in many other countries, including Libya, Syria and Iraq».





He pointed out that the ICDO has a long history in the field of dealing with landmines in several regions around the world including Serbia, Croatia, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and others, adding that Yemen has always been an active member since joining the organization. Therefore, the ICDO will not abandon Yemen during these difficult times as it will help Yemen through the assistance from ICDO partners and other Member States such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





He praised the cooperation between the ICDO and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), looking forward to continuing the work closely with the KSrelief in the future to achieve the common goals in the field of protecting the communities and lands from disasters.





The ICDO Secretary-General expressed hope and confidence in the success of the Saudi Project for Landmines Clearance (MASAM).